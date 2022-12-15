Start working for 2024 poll: Vijay Rupani to Punjab BJP workers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 14

Claiming that BJP is the only hope for the voters in Punjab, BJP’s state incharge Vijay Rupani today gave a call to BJP worker to start preparing for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections immediately.

On a two-day visit to Punjab, Rupani said people of the state must strengthen the hands of PM Narendra Modi by electing BJP candidates from all 13 Lok Sabha seats in the upcoming elections.

Addressing the workers, he said the people of Punjab like the policies of PM Modi and they had understood that only the BJP could develop Punjab. Being a border state, state’s residents were being troubled by drugs and deteriorating law and order, he said.

State party president Ashwani Sharma said the people were not happy with the AAP government.

#BJP