Start working for 2024 poll: Vijay Rupani to Punjab BJP workers

Chandigarh, December 14
Claiming that BJP is the only hope for the voters in Punjab, BJP’s state incharge Vijay Rupani today gave a call to BJP worker to start preparing for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections immediately.
On a two-day visit to Punjab, Rupani said people of the state must strengthen the hands of PM Narendra Modi by electing BJP candidates from all 13 Lok Sabha seats in the upcoming elections.
Addressing the workers, he said the people of Punjab like the policies of PM Modi and they had understood that only the BJP could develop Punjab. Being a border state, state’s residents were being troubled by drugs and deteriorating law and order, he said.
State party president Ashwani Sharma said the people were not happy with the AAP government.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father
The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while ...
Issue of vacancies in higher judiciary will linger till new system put in place: Kiren Rijiju
Replying to questions in the Upper House of Parliament, the ...
Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border
Two doctors, a Delhi policeman and a Haryana IPS officer are...
'Hosting Osama bin Laden...', India's sharp response to Pakistan's Bhutto after 'Kashmir remark' in UN
Bhutto said Pakistan firmly believes that major security pro...
Nirav Modi loses bid to appeal against extradition in UK Supreme Court
Last month, the 51-year-old diamantaire had lost an appeal o...