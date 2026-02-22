State Budget on March 8, govt may announce Rs 1K stipend for women

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said his government would table the state Budget on March 8 — the International Women’s Day.

Mann, who is on a visit to Ahmedabad in Gujarat, said no new tax would be imposed by his government.

This is the first time that the state Budget will be presented on a Sunday, with the Assembly session beginning on March 6.

According to sources, higher spending on health, education and rural development is expected as this will also be the last Budget of the current Mann government. The state is scheduled to go to the polls early next year.

They said the total budgetary expenditure was expected to increase by at least 5% as the ruling AAP would try to woo different sections of society.

The AAP government had tabled a Rs 2.36 lakh crore Budget for 2025-26.

Since the capital expenditure has remained low during the previous four years, the state government is expected to increase spending on infrastructure building.

Also, despite the 16th Finance Commission recommending fiscal restraint, the AAP government is expected to pat its back for continuing free power to the farm sector and launching a universal health cover last month.

Official sources in the state Finance Department told The Tribune that unlike Himachal Pradesh, the denial of revenue deficit grant by the commission, would have little impact on Punjab.

They said it was due to the fact that the state was getting a higher share in the horizontal devolution (the distribution of central taxes among states, which will bring an additional Rs 5,000 crore per annum between 2026 and 2031.

“If the state government lost Rs 25,968 crore as revenue deficit grant, the horizontal distribution has increased from 1.807% to 1.996%. With the increase in the tax pool, Punjab will get Rs 25,000 crore in the next five years,” said a senior officer. “Special central grants for local bodies and disaster management (Rs 19,623 crore) will help the state offset these losses,” the officer added.

Over Rs 1,000 crore a month needed

The Punjab Government needs approximately Rs 1,000- Rs 1,300 crore per month for providing honorarium to every woman aged 18 or above.

The government has auctioned properties worth Rs 4,000 crore in the past six months, the proceeds of which are likely to be used to fund this initiative, according to sources.