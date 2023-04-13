State can’t interfere in married couple’s life: HC

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, April 12

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has made it clear that a man cannot be punished for the commission of an offence just because his act is not liked by someone else. The ruling came in a case where the petitioner-accused was blamed for enticing the complainant’s minor daughter. Justice Jagmohan Bansal’s Bench, during the course of hearing, was told that the petitioner-accused and the victim had solemnised marriage and were blessed with a child.

Justice Bansal asserted even the state had no right to interfere in the life of a duly married couple. Marriage was neither a compromise, nor a contract, but a sacrosanct knot of two families in the Indian culture irrespective of caste and religion. It was not physical meeting of two persons of opposite sex. It was rather the most important and pious institution of the society, where two families became one.

Justice Bansal added the importance of marriage further found support from the fact that a kid from a couple without marriage was not as recognized as a child from a duly wedded couple. “The object of law, whether customary, religious, or made by legislature, was to protect the life and liberty of every human being. The object of law is not to disturb the settled life of anyone without his fault. A man can be punished for commission of an offence. However, he cannot be punished just because his act is not liked by anyone else”.

Referring to the facts of the case in hand, Justice Bansal asserted the parties were major and had performed marriage, though against the wish of their parents. They were happily cohabiting and no one, including the courts and the law enforcing agencies, had the right to disturb their life without their fault.

Justice Bansal added they had the right to live their life in the way and manner they liked. They were blessed with a child. But nobody could lead a happy life with a pending criminal case.

Justice Bansal observed that the continuation of criminal proceedings was not only going to disturb the petitioner’s life, but there was every possibility of disturbance in the life of victim and their child. “Our state is a welfare state. However, there is no mechanism to provide accommodation, food and other basic daily needs to the dependent of a convicted person. In our country, except stray cases of urban population, it is man who is earning and taking care of his wife and children”, Justice Bansal asserted.

Allowing the petition, Justice Bansal quashed the FIR registered for kidnapping on April 18, 2021, under Sections 363 and 366-A of the IPC at Amir Khas police station in Fazilka district.

