State clears 4.34 lakh pending RCs, DLs; HC directs Transport Commissioner to dispatch remaining 6,176 within 15 days

The Punjab and Haryana High Court was informed that the backlog has been largely cleared, with the State completing printing of all 4,34,000 pending Registration Certificates (RCs) and Driving Licences (DLs). Appearing before the Bench headed by Chief Justice Sheel Nagu, the State counsel submitted that as many as 4,27,824 had already been dispatched, leaving only 6,176 to be sent out.

Advertisement

Taking note of the development, the Bench disposed of the matter with a specific direction to complete the remaining dispatch within the next 15 days. The court observed that the public cause raised in the PIL regarding delays in issuance of RCs and DLs “does not survive anymore”.

Advertisement

The Bench was hearing a PIL alleging serious delays faced by vehicle purchasers in Punjab in receiving their RCs and driving licences. During the hearing, the State submitted a status report explaining that a sudden exit of the previous vendor had created an unexpected backlog in printing. To meet the crisis, the department activated a “fall-fast plan” and began in-house printing to prevent further delays.

Advertisement

The affidavit stated that despite these interim measures, a pendency of 4,34,000 RCs and DLs had accumulated. To clear it, the department awarded printing contracts to two empanelled vendors. The matter was placed before the Bench after petitioner Neha Sharma filed the petition on “undue and unreasonable delay” in the issuance of RCs and DLs to purchasers of vehicles in Punjab. Among other things, she was seeking immediate judicial intervention against the delay citing violation of statutory rights and severe legal consequences for vehicle users.

In her petition, Sharma had urged the high court to issue directions to the authorities concerned for adopting fast-track measures to clear the growing backlog. She emphasised that vehicle users across the state were suffering, not just due to the inconvenience but also because the delay attracted penal provisions under the Motor Vehicles Act and negated valid insurance claims in the event of mishaps.

Advertisement

Flagging the matter as one of widespread public importance, the petitioner had contended that masses at large were being forced to ply vehicles without valid documents. Listing the legal and practical implications of the delay, the petitioner had submitted that it exposed the vehicle owners to criminal liability and rendering insurance coverage invalid.