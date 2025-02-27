State Cong in-charge Baghel to meet party leaders on March 1

Newly appointed Congress general secretary in-charge of Punjab affairs and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will hold his first meeting with party leaders in the state on March 1.

Setting a pitch for organisational changes in the Congress state unit, Baghel will interact with party MLAs, MP and district unit heads and elicit their views. Before the meeting at Punjab Congress Bhawan here, Baghel will pay obeisance at religious places in Amritsar. PPCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring has planned a large gathering to welcome Baghel.

Bypoll: Ashu front-runner for Cong ticket Former MLA Bharat Bhushan Ashu is the front-runner for the Congress ticket from the Ludhiana (West) segment. A former Cabinet minister, Ashu had represented the constituency in the Assembly. It may be mentioned that Ashu does not enjoy good terms with PPCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring.

Shiromani Akali Dal to take call today The SAD parliamentary board will meet on February 27 to decide whether the party should contest the Ludhiana (West) bypoll or not. Party spokesperson Daljeet Singh Cheema said the six-member board would meet under the chairmanship of ex-MP Balwinder Singh Bhunder. If the party decides to contest, ex-minister Mahesh Inder Grewal is likely to be the candidate.

His visit comes in the wake of groupism and ‘indiscipline’ in the state unit. Leaders do not rule out notices being issued in this regard in the coming days. A few days ago, Kapurthala MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh, while speaking on denial of ticket from the Anandpur Sahib seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, had described the PPCC chief as a selfish leader. Warring has maintained his calm so far, but without naming Rana, he had stated that indiscipline would not be tolerated in the party.

Advertisement

Reconstitution of the party’s state unit has been pending since Warring took over as the PPCC chief in April 2022. Being a senior leader and hailing from the OBC community, the Congress is sending Baghel to Punjab to pull all stops to ensure that the party puts up a united face in view of the 2027 Assembly elections.