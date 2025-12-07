DT
PT
Home / Punjab / State failed to act, says ED ex-officer

State failed to act, says ED ex-officer

Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 08:04 AM Dec 07, 2025 IST
Former Enforcement Directorate (ED) Deputy Director Niranjan Singh, who probed a drug racket involving dismissed DSP Jagdish Bhola, on Saturday visited Bathinda’s Maur Kalan where residents had recently flagged rampant sale of heroin.

The Tribune had published a report on Monday, “Heroin openly sold here: Bathinda villagers paint message for admn”, highlighting graffiti by residents on village walls, pointing towards houses of drug sellers.

During his visit, Niranjan Singh said seizure of “three, five or 10 gm heroin” were merely eyewash. “There appears to be involvement of lower-level police officers, which the state has failed to check. Strong grassroots-level surveillance is necessary,” he said.

