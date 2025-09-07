State gave rights in ’07, but SC reversed order

Several farmers here said their families had been tilling government land for years but their appeals to get ownership rights had been ignored by both the state and the Centre.

According to officials, the state’s SAD-BJP government in September 2007 had granted ownership rights to tillers. Later, the policy was knocked down by the Supreme Court, following which DCs were asked to cancel any such rights granted to the tillers.

“It’s like we are no one’s baby,” said Punjab Singh, sarpanch of Kamalewala Village. He said they had been tilling such land for years, still denied ownership rights due to which the Revenue Department did not consider them for compensation whenever they suffered damage to crops.

“Our fields are inundated again. Now too, we do not think the government will give any compensation,” he said. Karan Singh Dhaliwal, secretary of the Border Kisan Union (Punjab), said despite hardships of being in a border area, they were even not getting inconvenience allowance of Rs 10,000 per acre given by the Centre.

Surjit Singh of Basti Bhane Wali said his father Haqam Singh owned five acres in Pakistan before the Partition. “When we came here, around five acres was given to us. However, till date, the ownership has not been transferred to us,” he said.

Meanwhile, farmers in Fazilka sought a special package from the government. Ram Singh Bhaini sarpanch Harmesh Singh said they had spent hefty amount on cultivating land. He demanded that the government should come forward with a special package or they would be “completely ruined”.