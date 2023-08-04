State-level Independence Day event in Patiala

Chandigarh, August 3
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will hoist the National Flag on Independence Day at Patiala, which will be the venue for a state-level function on the occasion this year.
Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Sandhwan will attend an event in Hoshiarpur.
