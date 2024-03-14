State-level MCMC constituted by poll officer

Chandigarh, March 13
The state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Sibin C, has constituted a state-level media certification and monitoring committee (MCMC) and certification of advertisement committee on the directions of the Election Commission of India.
He said the MCMC would comprise six members, while the certification of advertisement committee would have four members. The MCMC will be chaired by CEO Sibin, while Additional Chief Electoral Officer Abhijeet Kaplish will serve as the member secretary. A DG/ADG-level officer, nominated by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), will serve as the nodal officer. The other three members would include the Assistant Director of CBC, Chandigarh, and Vinod Kohli, a member nominated by the Press Council of India.
The certification of advertisement committee will be chaired by Additional Chief Electoral Officer Kaplish. The other members will include Assistant Director of CBC, Chandigarh, a DG/ADG-level officer nominated by PIB, and the returning officer of Fatehgarh Sahib constituency.
CEO Sibin said the MCMC would dispose of the cases related to appeals against the orders of the district-level MCMC and additional/joint CEO committees on certification of advertisements, and examine cases of paid news on appeals against the decision of the district-level MCMC, along with the ones in which the returning officer concerned was directed to issue notices to the candidates. The certification of advertising committee will deal with the advertisement-related applications sent by political parties.
