 State logs 1,776 stubble burning cases : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • State logs 1,776 stubble burning cases

State logs 1,776 stubble burning cases

Total count touches 28,117

State logs 1,776 stubble burning cases

Stubble set on fire on the Nabha Road in Patiala. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Mohit Khanna

Patiala, November 14

The state again witnessed a surge in farm fires for the second consecutive day today. After witnessing 1,624 farm-fire incidents yesterday, 1,776 cases of stubble burning were reported from across the state today. The total count of farm fires has now reached 28,117.

A total of 4,387 farm fires have been reported from across the state in the past three days, with 987 being reported on Diwali.

Bathinda, which is the most polluted city of the state, saw 258 farm fire incidents, followed by Barnala 253, Sangrur 188, Moga 181, Ferozepur 176 and Fazilka and Faridkot both reported 149 cases of farm fire each, Muktsar 138, Ludhiana 89, Mansa 62, Patiala 39, Malerkotla 18, Amritsar 15, Kapurthala 8, Nawanshahr 7, Tarn Taran and Fatehgarh Sahib saw five cases each, while Gurdaspur and Hoshiarpur reported two incidents of farm fire. A single incident of stubble burning was reported in Rupnagar. There were also some reports of stray cases of crop residue burning.

A total of 28,117 cases of farm fire were reported from October 1 to November 13, of which 24,331 (86%) were reported in merely 17 days, from October 29 to November 14.

Bathinda continues to remain the most polluted city with an AQI of 391. The AQI of Patiala was 256, Jalandhar 231, Ludhiana 240, Mandi Gobindgarh 199, Khanna 111 and Amritsar 192.

Meanwhile, flying squad of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) visited 22 districts to check the stubble burning incidents. The team, which is submitting a daily report to the government, met field officers and farmers to find out the reason behind setting paddy residue on fire.

“Since 2018, the Centre has released funds of Rs 1,426.41 crore to the state for procurement of crop residue management machines, but still there has been no decline in the cases yet,” said a CPCB official.

#Agriculture #Environment #Farm Fires #Pollution #Stubble Burning

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Viral video: In Canada's Brampton, Diwali celebration disrupted by 'Khalistani' groups throwing stones

2
World Cup 2023

Former Pakistani cricketer Abdul Razzaq slammed for citing Aishwarya Rai while commenting on their team's poor World Cup campaign

3
Entertainment

When Amitabh Bachchan cycled from Delhi to Chandigarh for his college admission

4
India

Madhya Pradesh election: 2nd video clip of Narendra Singh Tomar's son discussing 'crores of rupees' surfaces

5
Pollywood

Kapil Sharma to have new comedy show on Netflix

6
Business

Oberoi Group Chairman Emeritus Prithvi Raj Singh Oberoi passes away at 94

7
Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor reveals true motive behind marrying Saif Ali Khan, 'It was because...'

8
World Cup 2023

Rachin Ravindra not named after Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar, his father clarifies

9
World

Israel-Hamas conflict: Mass grave inside Israeli-encircled Gaza hospital, no plan to rescue babies

10
Delhi

Spike in pollution levels in Delhi; relief unlikely anytime soon

Don't Miss

View All
No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

Top News

Rescuers drilling through rubble to reach workers stuck in tunnel

Uttarkashi: Rescuers drilling through rubble to reach workers stuck in tunnel

Laying steel pipes to create safe passage for labourers to c...

Delhi AQI back to ‘severe’, no let-up in straw burning cases

Delhi AQI back to 'severe', no let-up in straw burning cases

EAM raises extremism with British Home Secy

EAM raises extremism with British Home Secy

Also takes up FTA and extradition of fugitives

In Gaza, mass grave ‘dug’ to bury patients

In Gaza, mass grave 'dug' to bury patients

Israeli forces seize Hamas legislative council building, pol...

4.3 LMT paddy arrives in Punjab on Diwali, VB to probe

4.3 LMT paddy arrives in Punjab on Diwali, VB to probe

44 teams set up across Punjab, records seized


Cities

View All

Rs 35 lakh Community Health Centre funds for payment of salaries, arrears embezzled

Rs 35 lakh Community Health Centre funds for payment of salaries, arrears embezzled

Amritsar Cops fail to deliver, no FIR lodged against violators of cracker rules

Inadequate parking space leads to traffic jams in Amritsar

Gas pipeline work in Hall Bazar affects traffic movement in Amritsar

Amusing tale of a grandma’s recipes for kitchen

‘Sextortion’ trap gets wider, victims end up paying money to scammers

‘Sextortion’ trap gets wider, victims end up paying money to scammers

Youth attacked in Bathinda

Two held for desecration of Gutka Sahib

2 shot over Bathinda property row

Bathinda: Man shoots dead 2 people over property dispute, kills self

Cracker ban goes up in flames in tricity, only one FIR registered in Chandigarh

Cracker ban goes up in flames in tricity, only one FIR registered in Chandigarh

Year on, Chandigarh Administration gives nod to axing of trees at railway station

Nine months on, Chandigarh unit of AAP headless

Panel slaps Rs 10K fine on RLA official in Chandigarh

Chandigarh MC goes slow on new waste plant, yet to hire agency

Woman killed in East Delhi building fire

Woman killed in East Delhi building fire

New NMC regulations jeopardise jobs of 5,000 non-medical teachers

Delhi AQI back to 'severe', no let-up in straw burning cases

Cases of respiratory issues, eye irritation continue to rise across hospitals in Delhi

Minister: Diesel vehicles entering city despite ban

Jalandhar: Transgender shot dead, one held; group rivalry suspected

Jalandhar: Transgender shot dead, one held; group rivalry suspected

Flouting of cracker ban takes AQI level to 500 in Jalandhar

DC, SSP visit Civil Hospital, de-addiction centre in Nawanshahr

SGPC poll: Leaders flag issues in voter registration

Latifpura residents still grapple with post-demolition challenges, govt stands firm

Paddy harvest almost complete in Ludhiana district, 1,291 farm fires so far

Paddy harvest almost complete in Ludhiana district, 1,291 farm fires so far

32 fire incidents occurred on Diwali, no injuries reported

Many burst crackers beyond time slot

Five vehicles involved in pile-up on highway

Martyr Sukhdev’s kin robbed of Rs 4L

Patiala: Estimates Committee pulls up officials for hefty spending on city projects

Patiala: Estimates Committee pulls up officials for hefty spending on city projects

Loud noises at wee hours continue to irk Patiala residents

Protest announced as govt fails to implement old pension scheme

13 fire incidents in Patiala this Diwali

SGPC poll: Extend registration date for new voters, demands SAD (A)