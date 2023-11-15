State logs 1,776 stubble burning cases

Tribune News Service

Mohit Khanna

Patiala, November 14

The state again witnessed a surge in farm fires for the second consecutive day today. After witnessing 1,624 farm-fire incidents yesterday, 1,776 cases of stubble burning were reported from across the state today. The total count of farm fires has now reached 28,117.

A total of 4,387 farm fires have been reported from across the state in the past three days, with 987 being reported on Diwali.

Bathinda, which is the most polluted city of the state, saw 258 farm fire incidents, followed by Barnala 253, Sangrur 188, Moga 181, Ferozepur 176 and Fazilka and Faridkot both reported 149 cases of farm fire each, Muktsar 138, Ludhiana 89, Mansa 62, Patiala 39, Malerkotla 18, Amritsar 15, Kapurthala 8, Nawanshahr 7, Tarn Taran and Fatehgarh Sahib saw five cases each, while Gurdaspur and Hoshiarpur reported two incidents of farm fire. A single incident of stubble burning was reported in Rupnagar. There were also some reports of stray cases of crop residue burning.

A total of 28,117 cases of farm fire were reported from October 1 to November 13, of which 24,331 (86%) were reported in merely 17 days, from October 29 to November 14.

Bathinda continues to remain the most polluted city with an AQI of 391. The AQI of Patiala was 256, Jalandhar 231, Ludhiana 240, Mandi Gobindgarh 199, Khanna 111 and Amritsar 192.

Meanwhile, flying squad of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) visited 22 districts to check the stubble burning incidents. The team, which is submitting a daily report to the government, met field officers and farmers to find out the reason behind setting paddy residue on fire.

“Since 2018, the Centre has released funds of Rs 1,426.41 crore to the state for procurement of crop residue management machines, but still there has been no decline in the cases yet,” said a CPCB official.

