State put on sale for vote politics: Sidhu

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 3

Former PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday alleged that Punjab was put on sale because the government wanted its vote bank politics intact.

Talking to mediapersons, Sidhu said AAP’s every effort was to attain power and not the welfare of people. “It is astonishing that the government, while mortgaging Punjab for politics, continues to boast about the increase in the Budget, which means increase in expenditure, hiding from the people that borrowings are the source to meet these expenditure requirements.”

Talking about the financial condition, Sidhu said, “The state has taken more than Rs 30,000 crore loan in a year. The question in front of Punjab remains that how will we return it.”

He termed AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal “lier in-chief”. On Bhagwant Mann’s promise to increase Punjab’s revenue by more than Rs 50,000 crore through sand, liquor, land, transport and cable, Sidhu said, “AAP is taking action against small fry to continue with big players. No action has been taken against bigwigs regarding more than 25,000 acres illegally occupied land around Chandigarh.”

The former CM said Mann would be the first CM to take Punjab towards financial emergency with the RBI limit being decreased by half.