State receives Rs 3,670 cr GST compensation

Chandigarh, October 11
Finance, Excise and Taxation Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Wednesday said Punjab had received Rs 3,670.64 crore as pending compensation under Goods and Services Tax (GST) from the Government of India (GOI).
The minister said the period of compensation under the GST had ended on June 30, 2022. However, on raising the issue and after consistent efforts, the state got sanction orders for Rs 3,670.64 crore as pending compensation for the period July 2017 to March 2022 on October 11.
Expressing gratitude to the Union Finance Minister, Cheema also thanked the office of the Comptroller and Auditor General and Principal Account Generals of Punjab for the release of the amount.
He appreciated the work done by the Excise and Taxation Department, Punjab, in securing the amount.
