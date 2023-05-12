State taking orders very casually: HC

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, May 11

In a major embarrassment to the Punjab Government, the High Court has asserted that the state apparently is taking the directions issued by it in “a very casual and irresponsible manner”. Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan asserted that it clearly amounted to “not maintaining the majesty of law”.

Taking up a contempt of court petition alleging the clear violation of an undertaking furnished before the court for the second time in a matter pertaining to the election of a sarpanch, Justice Sangwan also directed the Chief Secretary to file an affidavit explaining the delay in compliance of the court directions.

Justice Sangwan made it clear that the affidavit would also explain the disciplinary/departmental action taken against the erring officers/officials, who failed to comply with the court directions. “It is made clear that if the affidavit is not filed on or before the next date of hearing, the officer concerned shall remain present in person before this court…,” the Bench asserted.

The matter was brought to Justice Sangwan’s notice after Jaswinder Kaur and another petitioner filed the contempt plea.