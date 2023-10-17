State to accord martyr status to Agniveer: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Tribune News Service

Mansa, October 16

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday handed over a cheque for Rs 1 crore to family of Agniveer Amritpal Singh at his house in Kotli Kalan village in Mansa district. He said the state would accord the status of a martyr to Amritpal in recognition of his immense contribution to the nation. Mann said a statue in his memory would also be installed in the village.

CM Bhagwant Mann pays tribute to Agniveer Amritpal Singh at Kotli Kalan village.

Miffed at the Army for not giving a guard of honour to Amritpal, the Chief Minister said this act of discrimination would hurt the morale of the defence personnel. He said this step-motherly treatment towards a martyred Agniveer was despicable and highly condemnable.

He said it was even more unfortunate that the Army declared Amritpal’s martyrdom as a suicide, which he said was like rubbing salt into the wounds of the martyr’s family. The Chief Minister said a courageous soldier who embarks on a duty to lay down his life for the country can never commit suicide.

“Amritpal’s parents had sent their son to serve the nation. It is truly unfortunate that his sacrifice in the line of duty hasn’t been recognised as that of a martyr. Thus, setting a concerning precedent,” the CM said.

Mann said jobs of Army personnel recruited under the Agniveer scheme should be regularised and reiterated that no matter what policy the Centre adopts towards the martyrs of the country, the Punjab Government was committed to honour the families and supreme sacrifices of brave sons of the soil.

