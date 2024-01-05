Punjab to get 2 new mandis

Chandigarh, January 4
To ensure that farmers have places to sell their produce near their homes, the government is set to construct two new grain markets (mandis) at Saneta village in SAS Nagar and Arniwala Sheikh Subhan village in Fazilka, said Minister of Punjab Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Gurmeet Singh Khudian.
He said this while chairing a meeting of Punjab Mandi Board officials at Kisan Bhawan here.
