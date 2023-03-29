State to get Rs 29K cr for procurement of 132 lakh MT wheat

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 28

The government has sought a cash credit limit (CCL) of Rs 29,000 crore from the Reserve Bank of India for procuring 132 lakh metric tonnes of wheat.

The procurement of wheat will begin from April 1.

A delegation of officers from the state, led by Principal Secretary Gurkirat Kirpal Singh, held a meeting with officers of the RBI in Mumbai this afternoon. The bank has reportedly approved and has issued

Rs 25,445 crore, the first tranche of the CCL for wheat to be procured.

The remaining amount will be issued in April for the wheat to be procured in May. Sources in the government said though the rounding of three previous CCLs was yet to be done, the state was able to show the foodgrain stocks against the balance CCL.