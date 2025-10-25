State to have 118 schools of eminence

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann said his government has targeted to set up 118 schools of eminence, for which Rs 231.74 crore has been spent so far.

“These schools will serve as temples of the modern era, illuminating lives of thousands of students. It is a matter of pride and satisfaction that students of private schools are now seeking admissions to these schools,” said the CM after interacting with students of Shaheed Subedar Mewa Singh School of Eminence in Morinda.

