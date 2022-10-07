Punjab to recruit 2,500 cops: CM Bhagwant Mann

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 6

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday announced to start the process of filling around 2,500 posts in the Police Department.

Giving details, the Chief Minister said as per the ongoing process of providing employment to the youth of the state, the government would recruit around 2,500 more cops in the Punjab Police to augment its workforce for effectively maintaining law and order, besides tackling unforeseen challenges.

These include 1,156 posts of constable in the intelligence and investigation cadres, 787 posts of head constable in the investigation cadre and 560 posts of sub-inspector in the investigation, intelligence, district and armed police cadres. Mann said the exam for constables would be held on October 14, for head constables on October 15 and for sub-inspectors on October 16.

The Chief Minister said the state government had already handed over appointment letters to 4,374 constables in the force. Reiterating the commitment of the government to provide employment to the youth, Mann said the entire process of recruitment was being carried out in a transparent manner.

