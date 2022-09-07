Punjab to seek stakeholders' views on draft industrial policy

Tribune News Service

Vijay C Roy

Chandigarh, September 6

Ready with a draft industrial policy, the Punjab Government would soon share and seek comments, suggestions from the stakeholders, to make the upcoming policy more investor and industry-centric. This is for the first time that the Department of Industries would be inviting opinion from the industry on the draft policy.

Last policy notified in 2017 The state government had formulated industrial policies in 1978, 1982, 1989, 1992, 1996, 2003, 2009 and 2013. The last policy of Punjab was notified in October 2017.

“We are ready with the draft industrial policy. This is for the first time we are going to share it with industry for feedback. After receiving the suggestions, we are going to formulate the final policy. We assure you that we will give you conducive environment,” said Dilip Kumar, Principal Secretary, Industries, Commerce and Investment Promotion, addressing industrialists during a seminar on ‘Promoting Industrial Growth and Investments in Punjab’ organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

The draft policy has been formulated in consultation with the industry spread across various hubs in the state. “In past, we did have consultations for framing the new industrial policy. But draft has never been shared with the industry. The industry came to know about the outcome, once the final policy was unveiled,” said Amit Thapar, president, Ganga Acrowools Limited and chairman, CII, Punjab.

The current policy ‘The Industrial and Business Development Policy, 2017’ was unveiled in 2017 and is set to lapse by October this year.

“The other states may be offering better incentives, but I suggest don’t see the monetary aspect only, we will give you (industry) an entire package, including conducive environment and hassle-free operations,” added Dilip Kumar.

The focus of the new policy will be to attract all kind of industries irrespective of the turnover and to make the state more investor-friendly. The new policy would also provide an enabling environment by introducing effective single-window system.

For the draft industrial policy, the Industries Department has already held a consultative meeting with various stakeholders across the clusters. The department has sought suggestion from the CII also in framing the industrial policy.

It is perceived that besides changing the paradigm of industrial development, the new policy would facilitate the investment, making the state pre-eminent destination for setting up businesses and industry.

According to sources, the focus will be on micro, small and medium enterprises, employment, interventions for ensuring ease of doing business, upskilling and quality power.