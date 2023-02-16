State to withdraw order removing women panel chief

Chandigarh, February 15
Less than two months after the issuance of orders removing Punjab State Commission for Women chairperson Manisha Gulati from the post during her tenure’s extended period, the state of Punjab today told the Punjab and Haryana High Court that the same would be withdrawn today itself.
As the matter came up for resumed hearing before Justice Anil Kshetarpal, senior counsel representing the state of Punjab submitted that the impugned order, dated January 31, would be withdrawn today itself. The submission came on instructions from the Under Secretary, Department of Social Security, Women and Child Development, Bhupinder Kaur.
The counsel added that the state proposed to pass an appropriate fresh order in accordance with law. Taking a note of the facts, Justice Kshetarpal disposed of the petition.
