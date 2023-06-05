State varsities bring laurels in UP games

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 4

In the Khelo India University Games held in Uttar Pradesh, universities of the state have shined.

Four universities occupied the first five places in the final medal tally.

Panjab University, Chandigarh, became the overall champion while Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, was the runner-up in the games.

Punjabi University, Patiala, secured the fourth position and Guru Kashi University, Damdama Sahib, secured the fifth position.

Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer congratulated the winning players and universities for their tremendous achievement in the event.

In the final tally, Panjab University won 69 medals with 26 gold, 17 silver and 26 bronze. Similarly, Guru Nanak Dev University bagged 68 medals with 24 gold, 27 silver and 17 bronze, Punjabi University bagged 34 medals with 12 gold, 14 silver and 8 bronze and Guru Kashi University won 28 medals with nine gold, 10 silver and nine bronze.