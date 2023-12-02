Punjab yet to release Rs 300 crore for SC post-matric scholarship scheme

Chandigarh, December 1
After releasing Rs 180 crore as pending dues of private educational institutions under the SC post-matric scholarship scheme for the period between 2017 and 2022, the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment is yet to release the remaining amount of Rs 300 crore.
In July this year, the state government had released Rs 180 crore to make payment to colleges under the programme. The state had released the amount after a contempt petition was moved by private colleges in the High Court.
The payment was made till the financial year 2016-17 and also of the 2020-21 and 2021-22. However, the payment for the financial years 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20 was pending. As per the policy, 40 per cent of the scholarship amount was to be paid by the state government and the remaining 60 per cent was to be made by the Centre. The state share under the scheme comes to around Rs 480 crore.
In August 2013, the high court had ordered that the scholarship which was paid by the Centre to the state government on account of the fee of the eligible students under the scheme would be paid directly to the college and not to be deposited in the accounts of eligible students.
The dues of the colleges, which were then pending with the state government, were to be disbursed to colleges. However, as the state had failed to comply with the order, the colleges moved the high court in 2017.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 Khalistan supporters in New Zealand sentenced for plot to kill Kiwi radio host Harnek Singh
Sarvjeet Sidhu, pleaded guilty to attempted murder, while Su...
Heavy fighting continues in Gaza, Israel says Hamas command centres hit
The temporary ceasefire, which was initially reached on Nove...
Over 10 pc of students suffer from active cases of AIDS in Tripura
Tripura has reported a total of 5,269 cases of HIV/AIDS, wit...
What is posthumous sperm retrieval? And how it offers solace to families whose men have died in Gaza war?
Posthumous sperm retrieval (PSR) is a procedure that involve...