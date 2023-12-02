Punjab yet to release Rs 300 crore for SC post-matric scholarship scheme

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 1

After releasing Rs 180 crore as pending dues of private educational institutions under the SC post-matric scholarship scheme for the period between 2017 and 2022, the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment is yet to release the remaining amount of Rs 300 crore.

In July this year, the state government had released Rs 180 crore to make payment to colleges under the programme. The state had released the amount after a contempt petition was moved by private colleges in the High Court.

The payment was made till the financial year 2016-17 and also of the 2020-21 and 2021-22. However, the payment for the financial years 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20 was pending. As per the policy, 40 per cent of the scholarship amount was to be paid by the state government and the remaining 60 per cent was to be made by the Centre. The state share under the scheme comes to around Rs 480 crore.

In August 2013, the high court had ordered that the scholarship which was paid by the Centre to the state government on account of the fee of the eligible students under the scheme would be paid directly to the college and not to be deposited in the accounts of eligible students.

The dues of the colleges, which were then pending with the state government, were to be disbursed to colleges. However, as the state had failed to comply with the order, the colleges moved the high court in 2017.