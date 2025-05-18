State’s drug problem legacy of previous regimes: CM Mann

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, May 17

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday alleged that the drug menace plaguing the state was a “legacy of previous governments”.

The Chief Minister made the remarks at a gathering at Tanda’s Jalalpur village, where he sought people’s support in eradicating the menace.

The event was also attended by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal, who accused past regimes of being “hand in glove” with drug smugglers.

Mann said it took them over two years to devise an effective strategy to put an end to the menace and sought people’s cooperation in the “war against drugs” launched by his government on March 1.

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav too had set the May 31 deadline to arrest all drug traffickers in the state.

The CM claimed that due to their efforts, the “supply line of drugs had been snapped”, resulting in the arrest of the “big players” involved in the heinous crime.

“Rehabilitation of drug victims is being ensured while the (illegal) property of drug smugglers is either being confiscated or razed,” he added.

He congratulated the village for achieving the “drug-free” status, saying the model opted by it to eradicate the problem, with the help of the police, should be replicated across the state.

The Chief Minister also commended the participation of women in the programme.

“If women take part in the drive in a big way, the problem can be wiped out sooner rather than later,” he added.

‘Crisis neglected for long’

Speaking on the occasion, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal said the trauma faced by people due to the drug menace highlighted the “long-standing neglect” of the crisis by previous government.

Kejriwal alleged that leaders in previous regimes not only “patronised drug smugglers” but also indulged in the illegal trade using government machinery.

Kejriwal, who is also a former Delhi Chief Minister, said the problem persisted for years, leaving countless families helpless.

The AAP national convener said the AAP government in Punjab was not only snapping of the drug supply chain but also focusing on the rehabilitation of the victims.