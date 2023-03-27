State's income from traffic challans lowest in region

Tribune News Service

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, March 26

A delay in the implementation of the e-challaning system in Punjab is hitting the non-tax revenue of the state. The earnings of the state from traffic offences is among the lowest in the region.

5.8K accidents In 2021, 4,589 persons died and 2,032 were seriously injured in 5,871 road accidents

According to data on challans, including e-challans, placed in Parliament, the state earned Rs 20.36 crore from challans of vehicles between September 2019 and February 2023. This is even lower than Chandigarh, which earned Rs 61 crore during the same period.

Punjab is far behind neighbouring states Haryana (Rs 997.16 crore) and Himachal Pradesh (319.75 crore) in terms of revenue from vehicle challans.

Sources in the government said the state was yet to fully shift to the e-challaning mode. They said e-challaning through hand-held devices and CCTVs was yet to be implemented across the state.

In Jalandhar and Ludhiana Commissionerates, a few e-challans were being issued.

A government functionary said the Transport Department was the nodal agency for modernisation of the challan system and it had to utilise money for the purpose from the road safety funds. Data for October, November and December 2022 shows that Punjab earned Rs 58.97 lakh, Rs 52.48 lakh and Rs 45.48 lakh, respectively.

According to the Punjab Road Accidents and Traffic Report, 2021, released last year, as many as 4,589 lives were lost and 2,032 persons were seriously injured in 5,871 road accidents.

A total of 3,276 persons died due to speeding, followed by 522 deaths due to driving on the wrong side.