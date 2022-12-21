Punjab's move to hand over Amritsar's Ram Bagh to clubs draws High Court ire

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, December 20

Taking strong exception to the move to grant permanent accommodation to three clubs in Amritsar’s Ram Bagh — an ancient protected monument — the Punjab and Haryana High Court has rapped the State of Punjab and the establishments for unethical attempt to bypass and render nugatory the judicial proceedings and interfering in the dispensation of justice.

Making it clear that the move prima facie amounted to contempt, misuse and abuse of the process of law, the Division Bench of Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha and Justice Arun Palli also asked the State and the clubs to submit their explanation on the issue.

The Bench asserted the state was apparently hand in glove with the clubs and was proposing to hand over the monument, or the gardens therein, totally ignoring that the issue of eviction was sub judice and pending before the high court.

The Bench, among other pleas, was hearing a public interest litigation filed in 2002 by the Amritsar Vikas Manch. Appearing for the petitioners, advocates SS Behl and Gaurav Vir Singh Behl were seeking eviction of the clubs from Ram Bagh Gardens.

The Bench observed eviction orders were passed by the competent authority on May 25, 2007. But the appellate authority, vide order dated July 9, 2007, set aside the orders on the appeals by the clubs. Petitions by the Amritsar Municipal Corporation against the orders were pending before the High Court.

Meanwhile, the State and the Department of Archaeological Survey of India entered into the MoU in December 2018, incorporating the provisions for initially renewing the lease and thereafter relocating the clubs within five years in a phased manner.

The Bench added that an application had now been filed along with certain documents. It appeared from a document’s perusal that the State directed the Municipal Commissioner to re-draft the MoU on the insistence of the clubs before submitting a modified draft.

It also appeared that the parties had now proposed to grant permanent lease and occupation the clubs.

The modification had been approved and forwarded for further approval by an under-secretary to the Director (Monument), Archaeological Survey of India. It further appeared from another document that all three clubs had filed a representation before the State for directing the corporation to withdraw the pending petitions.

Taking note of the developments, the Bench also turned down the prayer by the State and the clubs for going ahead with the settlement proceedings.

“It is, however, made clear that the State, the corporation and the clubs would be at liberty to enter into a settlement, if so advised, only in respect of relocation of the clubs in question at alternative sites which the State is willing to provide,” the Bench asserted, while appointing senior advocate Anupam Gupta as amicus curiae.