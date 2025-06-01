Statewide drill evaluates civil defence preparedness

Advertisement

A major statewide civil defence exercise named "Operation Shield" was conducted in Punjab to evaluate emergency preparedness and enhance the efficacy of emergency response mechanisms in realtime situations.Emergency situations and responses were simulated in all districts of the state during the drill, which was held in the evening after dark and included practising blackouts by residents.

The orders for the drill, held in border states in the western theatre that share borders with Pakistan, were issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs. This drill was earlier scheduled for May 29, but was postponed due to administrative reasons.

Officials associated with the drill said the exercise was part of the government's proactive preparedness strategy to ensure efficient coordination and operational readiness of the administration during any crisis.

Critical incidents such as air raids, drone attacks and other wartime scenarios in the light of current national security concerns were simulated. Relief activities like evacuation of injured persons, putting out fires and clearing debris were practised.

The drill saw coordinated participation from multiple agencies, including the police, fire and emergency services, Health Department and disaster management authorities. Trained volunteers from the civil defence, National Cadet Corps and National Service Scheme also participated in the exercise.

0n the Municipal Council premises in Ferozepur, high-risk scenarios like air raids, fires and gas leaks were simulated to test emergency response systems.

The drill mobilised civil administration, police, health services, Home Guards and fire personnel into swift, coordinated action. Sirens mimicked an aerial attack, prompting responders to demonstrate evacuation drills, first-aid, fire control and crowd management.

Residents were briefed on safety protocols such as switching off lights, avoiding open windows, lying low and taking shelter under solid structures. Instructions also advised avoiding vehicles and using fingers to protect ears during explosions.