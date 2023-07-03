Steps must to address hate crime against Sikhs: NAPA

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, July 2

Satnam Singh Chahal, the Executive Director of the North American Punjabi Association (NAPA) had written to US Secretary of Antony Blinken on June 30, seeking prompt measures to address hate crimes directed at the Sikhs in the US.

Stating that the Sikh community in the US has immeasurable contribution to the country's 'growth, diversity and cultural fabric', Chahal has expressed disappointment that Sikhs still face, "discrimination, prejudice and most alarmingly, targeted acts of violence."

He has also suggested a slew of actions to address the problem which include strengthening the laws against hate crimes against minorities, improving reporting and data collection methods on such crimes and engaging with Sikh leaders, among others.In his letter Chahal states, "I am writing to you with a deep sense of concern regarding the safety of the Sikh community residing in the US. Recent events have raised significant alarm within their community and have drawn the attention of concerned citizens, including myself."

He adds, "Over the past few years, there has been a marked increase in hate crimes and bias-motivated attacks against Sikhs, often due to a misunderstanding of their religious beliefs and the distinctive appearance that comes with it, including the wearing of turbans and maintaining beards. The recent tragic incident, where innocent Sikhs lost their lives in a hate-driven shooting, is a stark reminder of the urgent need for immediate action to protect this community."