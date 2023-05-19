STF arrests two drug traffickers

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 18

Acting on a tip-off, Jalandhar Special Task Force arrested two alleged drug traffickers from the Tarn Taran road on Thursday afternoon. Their accomplice managed to slip away after firing shots at the police party.

The STF seized 150 gm of heroin, a country-made pistol and two live bullets from their possession.

SI Hardeep Singh said the STF had put up a naka at Bhai Manjh Singh Road and three motorcycle-borne suspects were signalled to stop, but they did not comply. The police team managed to overpower two of them, but their accomplice sped away while firing at the police party. He said raids were on to nab him.

Those arrested have been identified as Gurvinder Singh Nikka and Jashanpreet Singh of Pandori Ran Singh village in Tarn Taran. They would be produced in the court and taken on police remand.