STF arrests two drug traffickers

Amritsar, May 18
Acting on a tip-off, Jalandhar Special Task Force arrested two alleged drug traffickers from the Tarn Taran road on Thursday afternoon. Their accomplice managed to slip away after firing shots at the police party.
The STF seized 150 gm of heroin, a country-made pistol and two live bullets from their possession.
SI Hardeep Singh said the STF had put up a naka at Bhai Manjh Singh Road and three motorcycle-borne suspects were signalled to stop, but they did not comply. The police team managed to overpower two of them, but their accomplice sped away while firing at the police party. He said raids were on to nab him.
Those arrested have been identified as Gurvinder Singh Nikka and Jashanpreet Singh of Pandori Ran Singh village in Tarn Taran. They would be produced in the court and taken on police remand.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Country quota behind long Green Card wait time for India, says official
A Green Card, known officially as a Permanent Resident Card,...
Rising star of Rajasthan BJP, may play bigger role in state
Meghwal’s elevation PM’s signal to SCs
PM Modi's state visit great opportunity to underscore deep India-US ties: State dept official
Modi will embark on his state visit to the US next month on ...
India, US discuss co-producing jet engines, long-range artillery, infantry vehicles
India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and US NSA Jake...