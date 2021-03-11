STF cracks Ludhiana bomb blast case, arrests 4 for providing technical support to traffickers

Tribune News Service

Pawan Jaiswar

Amritsar, May 20

The STF has solved the Ludhiana bomb blast case by arresting four people, including a juvenile, who used to provide technical support to the traffickers.

It also seized 1kg heroin from them.

The IED used in the blast was smuggled through a drone at Ballarwal border village, which was handed over to dismissed cop Gagandeep Singh. Gagandeep was killed in the blast.

The juvenile is an orphan and lives with relatives.

Those arrested include Sawinder Singh of Dhanoe Khurd village, Dilbag Singh of Chak Allah Baksh and Harpreet Singh of Dhanoe Khurd.

IG border range Mohinish Chawla addressed the media.

No role of the juvenile in smuggling came to light during the investigation.

One of their accomplices Surmukh was arrested after bringing him on production warrant. He had got the IED retrieved from border and handed over to Gagandeep.

Surmukh was earlier arrested regarding seizure of the IED in January this year.