Still awaiting Rs 3 cr for bus stand: MLA to CM

Our Correspondent

Abohar, January 23

MLA Sandeep Jakhar on Monday said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had assured on the floor of the House eight months ago that a grant of Rs 3 crore that the previous government had approved would be released to reconstruct and widen the Abohar bus stand, but the wait for the funds was getting longer.

Expressing ‘total disappointment’ on CM’s maiden visit here, the MLA said the neglect of Abohar by the present AAP government reminds of the similar attitude that the Akali Dal-led dispensation adopted during its 10-year-regime.

Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation was transferred eight months ago, but permanent appointment in his place was yet to be done, the MLA added.

“This is adversely affecting the development works. The government has decided to develop four “Schools of Eminence” in Fazilka district but Abohar has been given a miss,” the MLA said.

Speaking to the mediapersons in the presence of Mayor Vimal Thatai today, Jakhar said leaders of the AAP had claimed in the past that eight more doctors would be deployed at the 100-bed Civil Hospital in Abohar, but out of these, the names of only four doctors had come to the fore. They were appointed earlier and would now take charge after completing their training, he said.

He said, “The government has announced to set up 400 Aam Aadmi Clinics on Republic Day, these include two in Abohar that are already functioning but only their signboards will be changed.”