Marking the death anniversary of late Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala, his father Balkaur Singh leveled serious allegations against the state police, saying that he continues to face systemic harassment while the masterminds behind his son’s murder remain out of reach.

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Speaking to gatherings at Mansa, an emotional Balkaur Singh expressed his profound frustration over the slow pace of the investigation.

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He asserted that despite the passage of time since the brutal daylight assassination of his son on May 29, 2022, true justice remains elusive for the family.

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Addressing the gathering, Balkaur Singh alleged that while the police have arrested local shooters and named standard gang figures, the overarching political and financial conspiracy behind the murder is deliberately being shielded.

"I am the father who lost his only son, yet instead of getting answers, I am the one being targeted and continuously harassed by administrative procedures. We have provided proofs, we have made rounds of the police offices, but the system is working to weaken our case," he alleged.

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The aggrieved father's statements come on the heels of a series of friction points with local law enforcement and state authorities, including recent sit-in protests outside the Mansa Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) office regarding the unauthorized exploitation of Moose Wala's unreleased music legacy and undistributed company revenues.

Frustrated by what he terms as the failing law-and-order machinery under the state administration, Balkaur Singh hinted at turning his fight for justice into a larger public movement. He criticised the state's flagship anti-gangster campaigns, calling them mere rhetoric as long as the key conspirators behind high-profile killings walk free.

Security remained high across Mansa and Moosa village as thousands of fans and supporters gathered to pay tribute to the late rapper, turning the anniversary into a massive rally demanding justice for the departed artist.

The family inaugurated a stadium in Moosewala's memory in the village on this occasion.