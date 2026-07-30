DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / Stir over job issues prolongs: Punjab sanitation workers reject govt package, call Rs 20K pay ‘meagre’

Stir over job issues prolongs: Punjab sanitation workers reject govt package, call Rs 20K pay ‘meagre’

To go ahead with statewide bandh today; officials say talks in progress

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:53 AM Jul 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Sanitation workers burn an effigy during a protest in Ludhiana on Wednesday. Photo: Inderjeet Verma
Advertisement

The Punjab State Safai Karamchari Union on Wednesday decided to go ahead with the state-level bandh tomorrow, rejecting the welfare package announced by the state government.

Advertisement

This comes a day after Local Government Minister Harjot Singh Bains announced a welfare package for protesting safai sewaks and sewermen.

Advertisement

The AAP government has decided to regularise contractual sanitation workers who have completed five years of service. Announcing a comprehensive welfare package, Bains had said on Tuesday that the state government had also decided to bring outsourced sanitation workers with three years of continuous service under direct contracts and revise the monthly remuneration of contractual sanitation staff to Rs 20,520 with effect from August 1.

Advertisement

They strongly opposed the proposed hike in the monthly salary of contractual sanitation workers to Rs 20,520 from August 1. Union leaders said that after deductions, workers would receive only around Rs 16,000 a month. “We have demanded a minimum salary of Rs 40,000. We have rejected the offer,” said Gai Chand, general secretary of the union.

The employees have also objected to the 45-year age cap set for the regularisation of contractual workers. “Of the total 30,000 workforce, at least 15 per cent have crossed the age of 45. Many were recruited on a contractual basis about four years ago. The government should relax the age bar,” said Kuldeep Singh, adviser to the union.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, officials said talks were on to convince the protesting sanitation workers. Bains said the government had accepted the demands of the safai karmacharis and they were urging them to return to work.

Despite the Punjab Government invoking powers under Punjab laws to put in place a contingency plan to ensure garbage collection across the state, sanitation workers claimed that the work had come to a standstill in most of the 167 civic bodies.

Bains had said all municipal corporations, municipal councils and nagar panchayats had been directed to place the matter before their respective Houses and pass resolutions.

“Urban local bodies have complete service records of every worker. Once each House forwards its resolution along with details of eligible employees, the state government will issue the final approval,” he had said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts