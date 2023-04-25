Stock piles up in Abohar

Our Correspondent

Abohar, April 24

Congress MLA Sandeep Jakhar today slammed the AAP government over slow lifting of wheat at the grain market.

He said the government had promised that it won’t let farmers face any problem in the market during the wheat season, but the situation was the opposite.

He said, “Farmers are not being paid within 24 hours of selling wheat. This clearly shows that the AAP government had made tall claims.” He said during the tenure of the previous government, there was no such delay in lifting of any crop.

“Due to the lax functioning of the present government, the work at procurement centres is going on at a very slow pace. This is causing problems to farmers,” the MLA claimed. Jakhar said there had been a fall in wheat arrival when compared to the last year’s data.