Stolen vehicle recovery rate in Muktsar 25%

Muktsar, February 10
If information procured under the RTI Act is any indicator, there are just about 25 per cent chances of the recovery of a stolen vehicle in Muktsar.
RTI info
- 87 vehicles stolen, just 21 recovered in six months
For instance, 61 two-wheelers were stolen from the area under the Muktsar City police station and 26 from the area under the Muktsar Sadar police station between November 25, 2021, and June 15, 2022, but just 21 vehicles were recovered during this period, that too by the Muktsar City police. Surprisingly, the Muktsar Sadar police could not recover a single stolen vehicle during this period.
Jagdish Kumar, DSP, Muktsar, said, “We are recovering stolen vehicles. Sometimes, the vehicle is stolen from one area and recovered in another area. For instance, we recently recovered vehicles stolen in Bathinda district.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu
Part of 2019 Ayodhya verdict, retired SC judge S Abdul Nazee...
US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days
Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand declined to speculate ...
Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments o...
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
The man who fed millions for 35 years is now himself survivi...
Jamiat’s Arshad Madani says ‘Manu worshipped Allah’, Jain Muni storms off stage with other religious leaders
Arshad Madani’s remarks strongly disapproved by Jain monk Ac...