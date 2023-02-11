Stolen vehicle recovery rate in Muktsar 25%

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, February 10

If information procured under the RTI Act is any indicator, there are just about 25 per cent chances of the recovery of a stolen vehicle in Muktsar.

For instance, 61 two-wheelers were stolen from the area under the Muktsar City police station and 26 from the area under the Muktsar Sadar police station between November 25, 2021, and June 15, 2022, but just 21 vehicles were recovered during this period, that too by the Muktsar City police. Surprisingly, the Muktsar Sadar police could not recover a single stolen vehicle during this period.

Jagdish Kumar, DSP, Muktsar, said, “We are recovering stolen vehicles. Sometimes, the vehicle is stolen from one area and recovered in another area. For instance, we recently recovered vehicles stolen in Bathinda district.”