Stop branding Punjab as state of addicts, polluters: Baltej Pannu

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its Delhi minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa for “attempting to defame” Punjab and its farmers through false claims over stubble burning.

AAP Punjab media in-charge Baltej Pannu said, “The government led by CM Bhagwant Mann has consistently supported farmers through awareness campaigns and practical management measures, with machinery worth more than Rs 800 crore provided to farmers.”

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He warned that attempts to malign Punjab by branding it a state of “drug addicts” or “polluters” must stop, noting that they disregarded the immense contribution made by the state’s farmers towards feeding the entire nation.