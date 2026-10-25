DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / Stop branding Punjab as state of addicts, polluters: Baltej Pannu

Stop branding Punjab as state of addicts, polluters: Baltej Pannu

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:25 AM Oct 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Baltej Pannu
Advertisement

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its Delhi minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa for “attempting to defame” Punjab and its farmers through false claims over stubble burning.

AAP Punjab media in-charge Baltej Pannu said, “The government led by CM Bhagwant Mann has consistently supported farmers through awareness campaigns and practical management measures, with machinery worth more than Rs 800 crore provided to farmers.”

Advertisement

He warned that attempts to malign Punjab by branding it a state of “drug addicts” or “polluters” must stop, noting that they disregarded the immense contribution made by the state’s farmers towards feeding the entire nation.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts