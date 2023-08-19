Stop devotees from offering toys in shrines: SGPC

Amritsar, August 18
Following the directions of Akal Takht, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has issued a circular to the managements of all gurdwaras to discourage the practice of offering ‘toys’ at the shrines by devotees.
Recently, some reports had surfaced online that a ‘toy plane’ was offered at the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple for ‘ardas’. It was purportedly on the line of a regular tradition, which prevails at a Jalandhar-based gurdwara, popular among visa seekers.
SGPC secretary Partap Singh said offering toys or any such thing was ‘manmat (personal view), which was against the ‘Gurmat’ (Guru’s teachings).
