Stop discharge of sewage into canal, Shiromani Akali Dal urges Punjab Pollution Control Board

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday asked the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) to immediately stop the discharge of untreated sewage into Sirhind Canal.

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In a representation to the PPCB, senior SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema also demanded an immediate inspection of the Rupnagar Municipal Council’s sewerage system, sewage treatment plants and illegal discharge points. He also called for determining the persons responsible for causing or permitting the pollution and initiating appropriate statutory proceedings wherever violations were established.

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Cheema said untreated sewage and contaminated wastewater were being discharged into the canal despite the fact that its water was used for drinking and irrigation. “If verified, such discharge represents a serious threat to public health, aquatic ecology, agriculture and the quality of water resources,” stated the representation.