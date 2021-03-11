Stop eviction of Scheduled Castes villagers, Punjab gov told

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 18

Taking note of the government decision to issue eviction orders against the SC residents of Ludhiana’s Bhama Kalan village, National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) chairman Vijay Sampla today served a notice on the state and asked it to submit a reply within 15 days.

Besides, the NCSC asked the government to immediately stop the eviction drive and maintain status quo.

In a complaint to the NCSC, residents of Bhama Kalan village said they had the possession of 200 acres since Independence. “We are using the land for agricultural and residential purposes since 1947. We have electricity and water connections, besides other government identification documents on these addresses.” “But now, the AAP government is asking us to immediately vacate the land. This is not justified as the children have to attend the local school. We can’t vacate the land and shift our elderly people, especially those who are unwell. We request the NCSC to please help us and protect our land,” the villagers added.

However, invoking relevant clause Section (7) of the rules of procedures of the commission, the NCSC has asked the state Chief Secretary, DGP, Ludhiana DC and SSP to maintain the status quo until the matter was under consideration.

Meanwhile, the commission has warned the officers that no SC should be forced to vacate the land and if found otherwise, it will take necessary action against the officers as per the Prevention of Atrocities Act-1989, as amended from time to time.

#vijay sampla