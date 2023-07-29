Stop meddling in religious affairs, Akali Dal tells Punjab government

Chandigarh, July 28
Warning the government against any “interference” in Sikh religious affairs, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal today claimed the ‘Panth’ would give a befitting reply to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s brazen attempts to usurp the control of sacred Sikh institutions through the backdoor.
“He is walking the path of several anti-Sikh tyrants in the past who tried to browbeat the Khalsa Panth and its sacred religious institutions,” he said. After having failed to browbeat the community on the issue of live telecast of Gurbani, the CM was now trying to disrupt the ‘sewa’ being performed by the SGPC and its employees for over a century, alleged Badal.
The SAD chief also announced that a delegation of the party would call on the Punjab Governor on Saturday to take up the issue and urge him to stop the CM from “pursuing this disastrous course of confrontation with the Khalsa Panth”.
