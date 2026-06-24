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Home / Punjab / Stop move to replace Hazur Sahib Act: Harjinder Singh Dhami

Stop move to replace Hazur Sahib Act: Harjinder Singh Dhami

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 07:18 AM Jun 24, 2026 IST
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SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami. File photo
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SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Tuesday appealed to the Maharashtra Chief Minister to immediately stop the move to repeal the Sri Hazur Sahib Gurdwara Board Act, 1956.

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Expressing concern over the government repealing the 1956 law for the management of the Takht and framing a new legislation, Dhami said it was being done to weaken the Sikh institution.

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“Takht Sri Hazur Sahib is one of the five Takhts of the Sikh community. Before taking any decision related to its management and religious autonomy, it is necessary to consult Sikh institutions, the Takht Jathedar and the SGPC,” said the gurdwara panel head.

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He alleged that the governments were making desperate efforts to weaken Sikh institutions.

Addressing a gathering of Sikh preachers, Dhadhis (baladeers), Kavishars (religious poets) and Nihangs of Baba Jeevan Singh Rangreta Dal at Teja Singh Samundri Hall here, Dhami urged them to spread the message of Akal Takht acting Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargaj with regard to a purported video of blasphemous acts.

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Gargaj had called CM Bhagwant Mann 'Guru Dokhi' and 'Khalsa Panth Virodhi' after government-recognised labs found the video genuine.

The SGPC president said instead of admitting the mistake, the CM and his party were directly challenging the Akal Takht.

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