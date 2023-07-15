Stop photo ops: Sukhbir to CM

Our Correspondent

Shahkot, July 14

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday urged Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to provide concrete help to flood-affected people of the state and stop the culture of photo ops and Twitter announcements, which he said were doing nothing to mitigate the suffering of the victims.

Sukhbir, who used a motor boat to inspect the ‘bundh’ at Madala Channa village, said: “There is misery everywhere. The people need concrete help. Instead, we are witnessing a culture of photo ops and one-upmanship.” — TNS

Give Rs 50,000 per acre relief: Cong

Chandigarh: Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and LoP Partap Singh Bajwa today visited flood-affected areas and met victims.

The Congress leaders demanded that the Punjab Government announce a Rs 10,000-crore compensation package for farmers.

Warring said, “We do not blame the state government for the natural calamity, but AAP leadership is responsible for negligence.”

Bajwa said the CM must announce a compensation of Rs 50,000 per acre. — TNS

Provide financial aid to people: BJP

Ferozepur: State BJP chief Sunil Jakhar today lambasted the Mann government for a “callous” response to the flood situation despite timely alerts.

During his tour of flood-affected areas, Jakhar visited villages in Ferozepur, Zira and Shahkot to take stock of the situation. He interacted with people on ground and assured them of taking up their fight for compensation with the state government.

Jakhar said, “People across the state are fighting for survival. Provide immediate relief to the victims.”

