Stop undue harassment of people by blocking roads, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann tells farmers

Chandigarh, November 22
Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann asked the farmer unions to stop the undue harassment of the public by blocking roads in the state.
The CM said the farmer unions must desist from creating inconvenience to the common man else the people would turn against them. The unions are harassing people just for the sake of their vested interests which is highly unfortunate. The doors of his office and residence along with the Punjab Bhawan, Civil Secretariat and office of the Agriculture Minister are always open for a dialogue, he added.
The CM said the unions must be sensitive towards the agonies faced by the people due to these roadblocks. He reiterated that his doors are always open for discussion with every section of the society.
