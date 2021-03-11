Storm disrupts power supply in Faridkot

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, May 28

Normal life was thrown out of gear in the area as high-speed winds battered Faridkot and its adjoining areas on Saturday. Gusty winds uprooted trees and electricity poles besides tearing off hutment roofs.

As many as 65 power poles and 30 transformers were damaged near Faridkot and surrounding villages of Kaler, Kot Sukhia, Dhudi, Pakka and Chameli, said the authorities in the PSPCL.