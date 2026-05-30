Storm sweeps through Abohar villages, uproots solar panels

A severe storm swept through rural areas on Friday, wreaking havoc upon farmers. The storm resulted in extensive damage to farmers’ properties, solar panels and trees across Sitto Gunno, Mehrana villages and surrounding areas. According to reports, Arvind Kumar, a resident of Mehrana village, had installed solar panels for agricultural purposes at Sitto Gunno.

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The intensity of the storm was so strong that it caused a significant structural damage to residential buildings as well. In one such instance, a wall collapsed due to the strong winds. Furthermore, many trees situated in fields and along pathways were uprooted, causing immense damage to the local greenery and blocking roads in several locations. The affected farmers have appealed to the district administration and the state government to dispatch a special team immediately to conduct a comprehensive damage assessment of the affected area.

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