Stranded in Oman, two Indian women plead to see their loved ones one last time

Two heart-wrenching cases involving Indian women stranded in Oman have surfaced, raising serious concerns about humanity and migrant workers’ safety.

Manga Singh, a resident associated with the holy land of Chali Mukte, has appealed to the Government of India through Rajya Sabha MP Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal to urgently bring back his wife, who is trapped in Muscat. He seeks her immediate return so she may see her eight-year-old son Navdeep for the last time. Navdeep passed away last week due to blood cancer, but his body has been lying in the hospital for over a week as the family awaits the mother’s return. The family has decided that the child’s cremation will be performed only after she arrives.

Manga Singh stated that the treatment of his son’s illness pushed the family deep into debt. Due to this financial hardship, his wife went to Oman in September last year to earn money. Agents had assured her a monthly salary of Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 for domestic work in Muscat. For three months, she worked tirelessly without any complaints.

However, when she learned that her son was suffering from cancer and his condition had become critical, she immediately requested permission to return to India. Despite her pleas, the family she worked for demanded lakhs of rupees in exchange for allowing her to return. Unable to pay such a huge amount, she repeatedly begged to be allowed to see her son, but was denied permission.

In another incident from Tarn Taran district, a woman stranded in Oman could not attend the last rites of her husband, Rasal Singh. The family waited for several days, hoping she would return to see her husband for the final time, but when that did not happen, they were forced to perform the cremation. Her return has still not been finalised. The grieving family has also approached Rajya Sabha MP Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal seeking assistance.

Speaking on the matter, MP Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal said that both cases have been immediately brought to the notice of the Ministry of External Affairs, with a demand for swift resolution. He stated that such incidents are frequently reported from Oman, but these two cases are extremely serious and deeply disturbing.

He once again urged people to avoid going abroad without complete and verified information, warning that such decisions can sometimes turn life in danger.