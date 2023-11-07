Straw burnt near Punjab CM's Sangrur home, cops turn mute spectators

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, November 6

Presenting a grim picture of lawlessness in the state, paddy stubble was openly burnt near the residence of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann in Sangrur. Cops deployed at a naka set up near the back gate of Sangrur’s Dreamland Colony – where Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s house is located — appeared helpless as paddy stubble was set on fire just adjacent to the naka.

“When government is unwilling to help us and registering FIRs without any valid reason, why we would care for the orders of the government. We are burning stubble as we do not have any other option and the government is not helping us,” said a group of farmers while burning the stubble.

A total of 2,698 farm fire incidents have been reported in the district till last evening, but authorities have imposed environmental compensation of Rs 4,42,500 only in 171 cases.

Residents of Dreamland Colony said when stubble is being burnt near the residence of CM, where heavy police deployment has been done, then what would be happening in other parts of the state? “Surprisingly, this is happening near the residence of the CM. Farmers should understand that they are creating serious problems for not only others, but for themselves also,” they said.

