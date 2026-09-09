Stray dog mauls 2-year-old boy in Ferozepur Cantonment, residents seek immediate measures

A vicious stray-dog attack on a two-year-old boy in the Ferozepur Cantonment has sparked widespread public outrage, with hundreds of residents demanding immediate action against the growing menace of stray dogs in residential areas.

The residents met Deputy Commissioner Deepshikha Sharma at her office on Wednesday and urged the administration to launch an immediate and sustained campaign to control the stray-dog population, particularly in areas frequented by children and elderly residents.

Advertisement

The incident took place on Monday evening when two-year-old Raghav was attacked by a stray dog while playing outside his house in the cantonment area. According to his family, the dog mauled the child for nearly 10 minutes before local residents managed to rescue him.

Advertisement

The attack left Raghav with serious injuries on his face. He was rushed to a private hospital, where he remains hospitalised. His father, Kapil, said the injuries were severe and that the child may have to undergo a series of surgeries at such a young age. Doctors have also advised the procedures to minimise the risk of infection.

The episode was captured on a CCTV camera installed in the locality.

Advertisement

During their meeting with the Deputy Commissioner, residents demanded a comprehensive and sustained stray-dog control programme, including catching and relocating dogs where legally permissible, sterilisation, vaccination and the creation of proper shelter facilities.

Taking cognisance of the residents' concerns, the administration assigned the matter to SDM Abhishek Sharma and assured the victim's family of all possible assistance. Officials also assured residents that necessary measures would be initiated to control the stray-dog menace and efforts would be made towards establishing a shelter for stray dogs.

Meanwhile, the Cantonment Board launched a drive on Tuesday morning to catch stray dogs in the area.

Cantonment Board Sanitary Superintendent Abhishek Pandey said the board periodically conducted drives to catch stray dogs but sometimes faced resistance from dog lovers.

“The attack on Raghav should serve as a warning to the authorities. They should not wait for another serious incident before taking action,” said Girjesh Aggarwal, a resident.