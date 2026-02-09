DT
PT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Stray dog spotted carrying newborn; cops scan CCTV

Stray dog spotted carrying newborn; cops scan CCTV

Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 02:26 AM Feb 09, 2026 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. File photo
In a shocking incident, a stray dog was found carrying a newborn in its jaws in Ludhiana. A passerby spotted the dog and raised the alarm. The newborn was rescued, but it was already dead by then.

The Basti Jodhewal police have registered a case and are scanning CCTV footage of the area to find out how the newborn ended up in the dog’s jaws.

Darshan Singh, a resident of Noorwala Road, said he was having tea at a stall when he saw a dog carrying a newborn from an empty plot in Noor Enclave. He rescued the newborn, but it didn’t have any life.

It is suspected that an unidentified woman might have abandoned the baby in the empty plot. This incident has caused a sensation in the area. The police are investigating the matter and are searching for the unidentified woman. They are also checking records at various hospitals. Records of pregnant women who have delivered in the area are also being examined.

