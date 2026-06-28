Stray dogs maul 50-year-old farmer to death in Moga

A 50-year-old farmer was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs on an isolated road near Kapure village under Mehna police station in Moga district.

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According to the police, Sarabjit Singh had gone to the fields late at night to irrigate his crops and was walking back home along Bhindra road when a large pack of stray dogs set upon him. Overwhelmed and unable to defend himself, Sarabjit sustained severe bite wounds and deep gashes on his body, succumbing to excessive blood loss at the spot.

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His family, alarmed by his failure to return home during the night, went in search of him this morning and found his body at the scene.

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A police team reached the spot after being alerted by villagers. The body was taken into custody and shifted to the Civil Hospital, Moga, for a post-mortem examination. An investigation has been initiated.

The incident comes barely 48 hours after a video filmed in a densely populated residential locality in Kotkapura went viral, showing a pack of five stray dogs attacking and killing another dog. The footage had triggered widespread concern across the district over the growing menace of feral dog packs.

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Residents said the twin incidents had heightened fears in the area, pointing out that if an able-bodied adult could not survive such an attack, children and the elderly were acutely vulnerable. Villagers have blamed municipal bodies and the local administration for failing to manage the stray dog menace despite repeated complaints.

This area has seen a spike in stray dog-related incidents in recent months, mirroring a broader concern over increasing attacks by feral dog packs in urban and semi-urban localities.