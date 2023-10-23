Streets dug up, locals protest in Sangrur

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, October 22

Residents of Shivam Colony located on the outskirts of the town are facing problems as the streets dug up around two years back to lay sewage and water supply lines have still not been recarpeted by the authorities. Area residents held a protest today and threatened to launch an indefinite protest if the authorities failed to take immediate steps in this regard.

“These were dug up two years back to lay sewage and water supply lines, but till date the sewage and water lines have been made functional. Only pipes have been laid and the dug-up streets have not been recarpeted,” Rakesh Kumar, a resident of the colony, said.

Residents alleged that before the Assembly elections various AAP leaders had made repeated claims to provide them with the basic amenities. “But after the elections, not a single senior leader has visited our colony despite repeated requests. All AAP leaders are deliberately ignoring our colony as they stand exposed,” said Gurmale Singh.

